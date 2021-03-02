Austin Peay State University Soccer hosts Tennessee Tech

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team is set to open the long-awaited 2020 season when it hosts Tennessee Tech for a 2:00pm, Tuesday, March 2nd match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Tuesday’s season-opening match pits the Governors, picked sixth in the league’s preseason poll, against a Tennessee Tech squad that was tabbed to finish fifth in the same poll.

Tuesday will also mark the beginning of head coach Naomi Kolarova‘s third season at Austin Peay State University; she led the Governors to the postseason for the first time in her tenure last season.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Tennessee Tech: 5-11-1

5-11-1 All-time vs. TTU in Clarksville: 2-3-2

2-3-2 Last Meeting: October 6th, 2019 (L, 2-1)

October 6th, 2019 (L, 2-1) Last Meeting in Clarksville: September 16th, 2018 (W, 1-0)

Entering his seventh season at the helm of Tennessee Tech soccer, head coach Steve Springthorpe’s squad posted a 4-3-3 mark in conference play last season and went 6-8-5 overall.

Goalkeeper Isabelle Austin was named to the OVC’s Preseason Player to Watch List for Tennessee Tech. Last season, Austin ranked fifth in the conference in saves (86) and was tied for third in shutouts (3).

Junior forward Cassidy Bereda is Tennessee Tech’s top-returning scorer, she found the back of the net four times and dished out three assists last season.

In the last meeting with the Golden Eagles, the Govs got on the board first when a 51st minute header from Melody Fisher found the back of the net off a corner-kick assist from Larose.

However, Austin Peay State University was unable to hold onto the lead and Tennessee Tech scored a pair of goals in the 83rd and 88th minute to win the match.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University is set to kick off head coach Naomi Kolarova‘s long-awaited third season at the helm, Tuesday, when it takes the field for the first time since a November 1st, 2019 match against Belmont at the OVC Soccer Tournament — 487 days ago.

The Governors will take the pitch at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for the first time since October 25th, 2019 — 494 days ago — when they played to a 1-1 draw against Eastern Illinois.

Last season, the Governors qualified for the OVC Tournament for the first time under Kolarova, dropping an overtime match to Belmont, 1-0, in the first round of the tournament.

Senior midfielder Claire Larose was named to the 2020-21 OVC Soccer Players to Watch List, she led the Governors with 11 points and 5 assists last season; she was also tied for the team lead with 3 goals.

After just three seasons at Austin Peay State University, Larose already ranks ninth all-time in goals (13) and tenth all-time in points (32).

2019 OVC All-Newcomer Anna McPhie was the Governors second-leading scorer with eight points in her freshman campaign; she dished out a pair of assists and scored a team-high 3 goals.

Junior forward Rachel Bradberry came on strong for the APSU Govs in conference play last season, where she scored all 3 of her goals; including a brace against Jacksonville State, October 11th, 2019.

On October 28th the OVC announced its teams would play a 10-game conference slate with matches played Tuesdays and Fridays; each team has a single bye date built into their schedule as well.

The OVC also decided the size of the OVC Championship field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Fan Attendance Policies

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay State University soccer matches, there will be limited general admission seating available, with free admission for all fans wishing to attend. The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Austin Peay State University is holding soccer matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines. Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at Austin Peay State University soccer events:

Face coverings are required upon entry into Morgan Brothers Soccer Field and must be worn at all times – covering both an individual’s mouth and nose – while in the facility, except while actively eating or drinking.

Seats in the bleachers at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field are marked with green and red stickers, fans may only sit in the seats marked by green stickers for appropriate social distancing.

Fans that wish to sit in the grass area in front of the bleachers may do so, but they must remain in the marked and socially distant boxes that are painted on the ground.

Austin Peay State University will strictly maintain social distancing measures at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will be back in action when it plays a 7:00pm, Friday match against SIU Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL. The APSU Govs will be back at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field when they host Jacksonville State for a 2:00pm, March 9th match.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeayWSOC).

