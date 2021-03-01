Celebrate Youth Art Month with Arts for Hearts Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Arts for Hearts Clarksville, a program of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council is celebrating Youth Art month during March with a challenge to Clarksville youth to create a piece of artwork using watercolors.

Youth Art Month is a yearly celebration during the month of March that promotes Art and Art Education in schools and communities across the nation. This year’s theme is “Art Connects Us.”

Arts for Hearts Clarksville in partnership with Horsefeathers Pottery Studio located at 94 Franklin Street in downtown Clarksville is offering 100 free watercolor art kits to youth in grades 6-12.

The FREE art kits can be picked up at Horsefeathers beginning March 2nd-6th, 2021 during regular business hours with your Eventbrite ticket. An introduction to the project will be offered via ZOOM on March 8th, 2021.

To register for a youth kit sign up through the Eventbrite link. https://youthartmonthwatercolorart.eventbrite.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council will present a digital art show to the community during the April 2nd, 2021 Artwalk.

Youth Art Month was founded by the Crayon, Water Color & Craft Institute, Inc. in cooperation with the National Art Education Association, in 1961 and was initially called Children’s Art Month. Its goal was to “emphasize the value of participating in art for all children.” It was renamed Youth Art Month in 1969, to include secondary school students.

For additional information email *protected email*

