Clarksville to continue downtown curbside pickup parking spaces

March 1, 2021 | Print This Post
 

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Clarksville Parking Commission will permanently designate four downtown parking spaces, two on Strawberry Alley and two on Franklin Street, for curbside pickup of goods ordered from downtown businesses.

Clarksville Parking Commission is blocking four parking spaces in Downtown Clarksville for curbside customers.

Last year, to help restaurants cope with occupancy restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, six parking spaces were designated as curbside pickup zones.

Recently, even as some occupancy restrictions have eased and businesses are seeing more customer visits, the Commission decided to return two spaces to metered parking and permanently dedicate four spaces to pickup.

The Commission also voted to meter four additional spaces at the corners of Main Street and North First Street. The addition of these six metered spaces comes at the request of area businesses to increase opportunities for downtown visitors and customers.

“We continue to work with our downtown partners to support them through this pandemic and beyond,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We still urge adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines, but we are excited to see patrons returning to our downtown businesses.”

The permanent curbside pickup spaces will continue to allow customers to use websites and phones to place food orders and then conveniently drop by downtown restaurants for curbside pickup.


