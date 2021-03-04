Austin Peay State University Baseball travels to Northwestern State for Three-Game Series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team returns to the road and makes its first trip to Louisiana in 25 years when it meets Northwestern State in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, at Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches.

The Governors enter the weekend after a promising outing against #17 Tennessee which saw it trade big innings as part of a pitching staff duel before falling, 5-3.

Left fielder TJ Foreman had three hits against the Vols, doubling his season hit total.

APSU also got strong pitching performances from starter Luke Brown and reliever Austin Loeb. Brown opened with four scoreless frames, striking out four while Loeb tossed the final 2.1 without allowing a run and striking out four more.

Northwestern State looks to build off last weekend’s series victory against Tarleton State in which it claimed the series’ final two games. Second baseman Daunte Stuart had four hits in the Tarleton State series, doubling his season total. The Demons used just eight pitchers in the three-game series and their staff owns a 3.10 ERA through seven games.

Inside The Series

The Series: First Meeting

Notably: Austin Peay State University and Northwestern State meet for the first time. It will be the APSU Govs first visit to the state of Louisiana since it appeared in the 1996 NCAA South II Regional hosted by LSU. APSU is 1-4 all-time against Southland Conference members, previously facing Lamar (0-4) and Central Arkansas (1-0).

Probable Starters

GAME 1 • 6:30pm, Friday | HARLEY GOLLERT (RSo., LHP) vs. Johnathan Harmon (Fr., RHP)

• 6:30pm, Friday | HARLEY GOLLERT (RSo., LHP) vs. Johnathan Harmon (Fr., RHP) GAME 2 • 2:00pm, Saturday | PEYTON JULA (RFr., RHP) vs. Cal Carver (So., LHP

• 2:00pm, Saturday | PEYTON JULA (RFr., RHP) vs. Cal Carver (So., LHP GAME 3 • 1:00pm, Sunday | TBA vs. Levi David (So., RHP)

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University hasn’t been afraid to throw different players into the lineup this season with 16 different hitters recording a start this season. Only 3 Govs – center fielder Garrett Spain, catcher Jack Alexander and third baseman Gino Avros – have started all 7 games.

Left fielder TJ Foreman’s 3-hit ourburst against Tennessee, Wednesday, extended his hit streak to three games. He is batting .385 (5-13) with four runs scored during the streak.

Preseason All-OVC center fielder Garrett Spain also has a three-game hit streak entering the trip to Louisiana. He was 1-for-5 against Tennessee and is hitting .364 (4-11) with 3 walks during his streak.

Right fielder Skyler Luna missed the APSU Govs game against Tennessee. He started the first two games in right field against Army before coming off the bench in Game 3. He had 1 hit in the set, but it was a RBI double in the series opener.

Third baseman Gino Avros has been finding ways on base, earning 6 walks in his last 3 games. He ranks 60th nationally in walks earned (7).

Preseason All-OVC first baseman John McDonald finished the Army series with a 3-for-5, 4 RBI performance that included a double. He then added a RBI single in Wednesday’s game against Tennessee that also saw him extend his hit streak to 3 games.

Bobby Head has played all four infield positions in the season’s first 7 games. He closed the Army set with a 2-for-4, 3 RBI effort, Sunday, that included his season’s first home run.

Catcher Jack Alexander’s has started behind the plate in 6 of the Govs’ 7 games this season. He has posted a hit in 5 of the 7 games, including a double as part of a 1-for-4 outing against Tennessee, Wednesday.

Right fielder Jeremy Wagner started Games 1 & 3 against Army and closed the weekend with a 2-for-5, two RBI performance that included a double for his first extra-base hit at Austin Peay State University.

Malcolm Tipler made his first appearance this season, starting as the designated hitter against the Vols, Wednesday. He was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt in his first outing.

Second baseman John Bolton made his second consecutive start (and third in the last four games), going 1-for-4 with 2 stolen bases against the Vols. All three of his base hits this season have come in a start.

