Austin Peay State University Softball plays three game series at Southeast Missouri this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will open the Ohio Valley Conference part of its 2021 schedule this weekend, as they travel to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a three-game series against Southeast Missouri.

The series between the Govs (5-2, 0-0 OVC) and Redhawks (2-8, 0-0 OVC) will start, 1:00pm, Friday, with a single game at the Southeast Softball Complex and conclude with a noon doubleheader on Saturday.

“Every game is a big game for conference play,” Austin Peay State University head coach Kassie Stanfill said. “We plan on taking it one pitch, one out, one game at a time. Team 36 is eager to start competing for an OVC Championship.”

Stanfill and her squad also know that despite SEMO’s record coming in they are a formidable team that was picked first in the conference’s preseason poll for a reason.

“SEMO has faced a challenging Power 5 preseason schedule and have had some close games with a few of them,” she said. “We will have to be ready to show up and compete.

“They are an offensively sound team, so we are looking to keep them off balance with our pitching staff and have sound defense. We have been working hard this week preparing for this match-up. Now all we can do is play Austin Peay State University softball.”

After the first two weeks of play, the APSU Govs are led offensively by junior third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters the conference opener batting at a .458 clip, including two doubles and six RBIs.

Right behind her is senior outfielder Bailey Shorter, who has a .423 batting average through seven games, including a double, a triple, six RBIs, and a team-high seven runs scored.

Senior shortstop Brooke Pfefferle is the other Gov hitter with a .300+ batting average so far this season, coming in at .375, with a double, triple, and six RBIs.

In the circle, the Govs pitching staff was led by senior Kelsey Gross, who is 2-0 this season, including a shutout, with an overall 1.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 innings of work.

Freshman Jordan Benefiel is also 2-0 this season, with a 0.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched.

Junior Harley Mullins (1-2) has the other APSU victory this season, along with a save.

Southeast Missouri is led at the plate by Rachel Anderson, who enters the matchup batting .407, with 11 hits in 27 at-bats, followed by Kaylee Anderson at .310, including 2 home runs and four RBIs.

In the circle, Rachel Rook (2-5) has both of SEMO’s wins this season, sporting a 5.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched.

APSU Govs Hit and Run

This is the earliest in the season that the Govs have opened Ohio Valley Conference play since the 1998 season.

The APSU-SEMO series is the third-most played by the Govs in their 36-year history, totaling 94 games coming into the weekend.

Kelsey Gross has won her last eight starts and last 10 decisions overall.

Brooke Pfefferle is the only Govs to record a hit in each game played this season and has reached base in her last 11 overall, dating back to the final four games of the 2020 season.

Friday’s game versus the Redhawks will be the 1,700th game in program history for the Austin Peay State University Govs.

