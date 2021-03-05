APSU alumni Arielle Gonzalez-Varner invited to tryouts for Puerto Rico Women’s Basketball National Team

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna and former women’s basketball standout Arielle Gonzalez-Varner has been invited to tryouts for the Puerto Rico Women’s Basketball National Team.

Gonzalez-Varner spent four years at Austin Peay State University from 2016 to 2020, where she finished her career tied for fifth in program history with a field goal percentage of 50.7 percent.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native is one of nine Govs all-time to have a career field goal percentage greater than 50 percent.

During her junior season, Gonzalez-Varner became the only player in APSU history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound game when she scored 32 points and pulled down a program-record 23 rebounds against Mississippi Valley State (11/19/18). The 6-1 forward ranks 14th in Austin Peay State University women’s basketball history with 576 career rebounds.

In her senior season at Austin Peay State University, Gonzalez-Varner led the Governors in points per game (10.4), field goal percentage (.498%), rebounds per game (7.2), steals (50), and blocks (17). Gonzalez-Varner also led the OVC in offensive rebounds per game (3.2) and her field-goal percentage ranked third in the league.

Gonzalez-Varner will report to tryouts for the Puerto Rican National Team on March 6th, 2021, with a chance to represent Puerto Rico in three international events, as well as various invitational tournaments.

First, Puerto Rico will defend its 2018 Gold Medal in the FIBA Women’s Centrobasket Tournament in El Salvador from March 24th to 28th against other teams from Central America and the Caribbean.

Then the Puerto Rican Women’s National Team will compete at the FIBA AmeriCup Tournament in Edmonton, Canada from June 19 to 7. At the FIBA AmeriCup Tournament, Gonzalez-Varner would have the chance to compete against national teams from continents in the Western Hemisphere, such as the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Brazil.

[470cetner]

Finally, Puerto Rico will wrap up its international schedule with its first-ever trip to the Summer Olympic Games. Puerto Rico is one of the 12 women’s basketball teams to qualify for the XXXII Olympiad and will compete in Toyko in the summer of 2021.

To keep up with Gonzalez-Varner and her journey with the Puerto Rico Women’s Basketball National Team, check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow Austin Peay Women’s Basketball on Twitter (@AustinPeayWBB).

