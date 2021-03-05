Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis heads to North Alabama, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – After taking a week off from action, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis will look to regroup against North Alabama in a 2:00pm, Saturday, March 6th match at the UNA Varsity Tennis Courts in Florence, Alabama.

The Governors come into Saturday’s tilt after falling to Carson-Newman, 4-3, in a well-fought match last time out.

The Govs will still be looking to get into the win column for the first time this season when they square off with the Lions.

So far this season, Anton Damberg and Jacob Lorino lead the Governors with a pair of wins in single action from the No. 4 and No. 5 positions, respectively. Christian Edison and Oliver Andersson each picked up their first singles win of the season last time out against Carson-Newman as well.

In doubles play, the Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann pairing is the only Austin Peay State University duo to win a match this season.

The Opposition

North Alabama (0-7)

All-time series: Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 5-2

Last Meeting: North Alabama traveled to Austin Peay State University, February 22nd, 2020, and fell to the Governors, 5-2. The Govs picked up wins in the No. 2 and 3 doubles matches to claim the doubles point, before winning four of the singles matches.

Saturday’s match against North Alabama will see one squad get in the win column for the first time this season, as the Lions are 0-7 to start the 2020-21 campaign. North Alabama has squared off with one other Ohio Valley Conference team this season, falling to Jacksonville State, 7-0.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will wrap up its non-conference slate with an 11:00am, Tuesday match at the Governors Tennis Courts before hosting a Saturday, March 13th match against St. Louis in Evansville, Indiana. The Governors will then kick off OVC play when they travel to Nashville for a Saturday, March 20th match against Tennessee State.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

