Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett appoints Michelle Lowe as Human Resources Director

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has appointed Michelle Lowe as the County’s Human Resources Director.

Lowe has served as the Montgomery County Diversity and Training Officer since February 2020 and served as the interim director of human resources from August through mid-December 2020.

Lowe is also a military veteran who served in the United States Army for 22 years. She retired as a First Sergeant in Sioux Fall South Dakota, where she last served at their Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS).

“Michelle is a natural leader who has proven her professionalism and integrity in human resources. We relied on her measured and thoughtful approach as the interim director and know that we can count on her experience and knowledge to make the right decisions for our employees and county government in general, said Mayor Durrett.

“I am excited and honored about the opportunity to serve Montgomery County in this position. Working in the positions of interim human resources director and diversity and training officer exposed me to many incredible people within the organization and allowed me to experience the different aspects of county government. I’m thrilled that I will also have the chance to continue assisting with diversity and training efforts,” said Lowe.

Lowe earned her bachelor’s degree in human resources at Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Florida. She also holds two master’s degrees. She earned her first master’s degree at Trident University in early childhood development and her second master’s degree is in pastoral counseling earned at Liberty University.

Lowe has been married 28 years and has one son, age 17. During her 22 years of military service, Lowe was deployed to Cuba, was stationed in Germany once and twice stationed in South Korea. She also has more than 25-years-experience in facilitation and training. While in the military, she attended the world-renowned Defense Equal Opportunities Management Institute as well as other military leadership academies.

