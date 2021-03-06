ATF offers reward in Clarksville Attempted Robbery

ATF and the Clarksville Police Department seek public’s help in an attempted robbery of the Exxon gas station

Clarksville, TN – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the attempted robbery of the Exxon gas station, which resulted in an employee being shot.

On February 22nd, 2021, an attempted robbery occurred at the Exxon gas station, 293 Dover Road, Clarksville, where the employee was shot by an individual depicted in the pictures below.

“ATF works closely with the public safety agencies as well as the community to pursue those who misuse firearms by committing violent crimes,” ATF Special Agent in Charge, Mickey French said.

“ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to locate the individual/s responsible for this criminal act”, stated French

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 888.ATF.TIPS (1.888.283.8477) or Clarksville Police Department at 931.645.8477.

Information can also be sent to *protected email* , through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591 or by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.

