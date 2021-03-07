APSU Volleyball hosts Murray State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team begins the second half of its schedule with a visit from an old rival with 4:00pm matches both Sunday and Monday against Murray State at the Dunn Center.

The Governors finished the first half of the slate sitting tied for third and in one of the four OVC Tournament spots.

Austin Peay State University reached that mark thanks to an offense that ranks third both in attack percentage (.236) and kills (13.92). Outside hitters Brooke Moore and Chloe Stitt lead that effort, ranking among the league’s Top 10 in kills

Murray State enters the second half on the outside looking in as it regards the OVC Tournament. The Racers offense is ranked in the bottom half of the league in both attack percentage (9th, .154) and kills (8th, 11.87). Freshman outside hitter Jayla Holcombe is making a case for league Newcomer of the Year, leading the Racers with 3.76 kills per set.

First Swings

Outside hitter Brooke Moore, a Preseason All-OVC selection, has double-digit kills in 7 of the Govs 8 matches and double-doubles in four of them, including both Eastern Illinois contests. She ranks sixth among OVC hitters with 3.58 kills per set. Last season, she became the eighth Govs player to surpass both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during their career.

Outside hitter Chloe Stitt tied her season-high with 14 kills in the opening match at Eastern Illinois then broke that mark with a 15-kill effort in the series’ second match. Those efforts propelled her fifth among league hitters with 3.62 kills per set.

Middle blocker Claire Darland set a program record with a .846 attack percentage (11-0-13) in the EIU opener and had a season-best 4 blocks the next day. She now leads all OVC hitters with a .386 attack percentage this season.

Outside hitter Aysha Hood went errorless in both EIU matches and does not have an attack error in her last three matches (24 attempts). She also has 8 blocks in that span and now is second in blocks (14).

Middle blocker Karli Graham did a little of everything off the bench at Eastern Illinois, Monday, scoring 4 kills, an assist, a service ace, 2 digs, and 3 blocks. It was her first multi-block performance since the season’s opening weekend.

The APSU Govs setter tandem of Caroline Waite and Kelsey Mead have marshaled the Govs to a .236 team attack percentage this season. Mead leads the duo with 6.31 assists per set and has 10 service aces (0.56/set). Waite is averaging 4.50 assists per set and has 41 digs (2.22/set).

After three seasons as the APSU Govs understudy, senior Nina Korfhage took over as the lead libero this spring. Twice this season she has posted 20 digs in a match (her career best), including at Eastern Illinois, last Sunday. Korfhage is currently No. 8 on the OVC’s digs list with 3.88 digs per set.

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan, also enjoyed Sunday’s EIU match, posting 11 kills and a .474 attack percentage. It was her first collegiate double-digit kill outing.

Outside hitter Taylor McInerney made a splash at Eastern Illinois, starting both matches and opening the series with a career-best 16 kills then following that with another 9 kills in the finale.

Dunn Center Admission Policies

Austin Peay State University does not charge admission for APSU volleyball matches.

All seating on the second floor is open, provided guests maintain proper social distancing and do not break the bands around any seats.

Only handicap seating is available on the first floor and that is accessed through Gate D on the main level and is located in the north end of the facility.

Masks are required to cover both the mouth and nose at all times while in the Dunn Center.

Hand sanitizing stations are located on the main floor near the Gate D entrance and near each gate entrance on the second floor.

Failure to wear masks or maintain proper social distancing may result in guests being asked to leave the facility.

ESPN+ Information

ESPN+ is a Disney-owned premium add-on streaming service offering exclusive sports coverage, events, and original sports programming. After subscribing to ESPN+, you can access content through the ESPN app (Formerly WatchESPN.) An ESPN+ subscription costs only $5.99 per month (click on subscribe to ESPN+ only).

There is no contract so you can cancel any time you like. In addition to ESPN, Disney also owns Hulu and the Disney+ streaming service. You can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ just $12.99 by signing up here!

