Austin Peay State University Volleyball’s Chloe Stitt’s career-best 26 kills helps Govs defeat Murray State

Clarksville, TN – Outside hitter Chloe Stitt’s career-best 26-kill performance helped the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team win a four-set (25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22) Ohio Valley Conference decision against Murray State, Sunday afternoon at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University (7-2) had its hands full throughout the match, only winning the third set in wire-to-wire fashion.

The APSU Govs offense got out to a slow start hitting .196 and .200 in the first two sets. They won the first set thanks to four service aces and three blocks.

Murray State (4-5) would battle back to level the match in the second. Austin Peay State University tried to race away early, leading 7-3, only to watch the Racers level the match at 9-9 thanks to a 6-2 run. Murray State took control with seven straight points to get to 18-11 and nursed that lead to win the set.

But Stitt exerted her influence in the final two sets, and it changed the APSU Govs offense. She scored seven kills and two blocks in the third set as the Govs posted a .361 attack percentage in the wire-to-wire victory. Stitt topped that with eight kills and two blocks in the fourth set, leading a Govs offense that posted 21 kills in the match-clinching win.

Stitt led all hitters with her 26-kill effort and accounted for a large part of Austin Peay State University’s 62 kills in the match. Middle blocker Karli Graham nine kills and three blocks, and middle blocker Claire Darland had a team-best six blocks and five kills.

Jayla Holcombe led Murray State with 20 kills. Darci Metzger (16) and Kolby McClelland (11) also reached double-digit kill territory as Murray State recorded 55 kills in the match.

Austin Peay State University and Murray State conclude their two-match series with a 4:00pm Monday match at the Dunn Center.

