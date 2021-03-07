President Joe Biden’s Notice on Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Iran

Washington, D.C. – On March 15th, 1995, by Executive Order 12957, the President declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701-1706) to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by the actions and policies of the Government of Iran.

On May 6th, 1995, the President issued Executive Order 12959, imposing more comprehensive sanctions on Iran to further respond to this threat.

On August 19th, 1997, the President issued Executive Order 13059, consolidating and clarifying those previous orders.

The President took additional steps pursuant to this national emergency in Executive Order 13553 of September 28th, 2010; Executive Order 13574 of May 23rd, 2011; Executive Order 13590 of November 20th, 2011; Executive Order 13599 of February 5th, 2012; Executive Order 13606 of April 22nd, 2012; Executive Order 13608 of May 1st, 2012; Executive Order 13622 of July 30th, 2012; Executive Order 13628 of October 9th, 2012; Executive Order 13645 of June 3rd, 2013; Executive Order 13716 of January 16th, 2016, which revoked Executive Orders 13574, 13590, 13622, 13645 and provisions of Executive Order 13628; Executive Order 13846 of August 6th, 2018, which revoked Executive Orders 13716 and 13628; Executive Order 13871 of May 8th, 2019; Executive Order 13876 of June 24th, 2019; Executive Order 13902 of January 10th, 2020; and Executive Order 13949 of September 21st, 2020.

The actions and policies of the Government of Iran — including its proliferation and development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities, its network and campaign of regional aggression, its support for terrorist groups, and the malign activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its surrogates — continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

For these reasons, the national emergency declared on March 15th, 1995, must continue in effect beyond March 15th, 2021. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to Iran declared in Executive Order 12957.

The emergency declared by Executive Order 12957 constitutes an emergency separate from that declared on November 14th, 1979, by Executive Order 12170 in connection with the hostage crisis. This renewal, therefore, is distinct from the emergency renewal of November 2020.

This notice shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to Congress.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

