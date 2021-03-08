Austin Peay State University not renewing APSU Women’s Basketball coach David Midlick’s contract

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department will not renew the contract of head women’s basketball coach David Midlick, Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Monday.

“I want to thank David and Leslie for their contributions to Austin Peay women’s basketball for the last six years,” said Harrison.

“Under his leadership, our student-athletes have competed admirably in the Ohio Valley Conference and become leaders in the classroom and the community.”

“That being said, I believe it is time for our women’s basketball student-athletes to take the next step as part of our ‘Total Gov Concept’ and excel on the floor as well as in the classroom and the community. Therefore, we will not renew Coach Midlick’s contract at the end of this term and will begin a national search for the next leader of Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball.”

Midlick led the Governors to an 85-88 record in his six seasons as head coach, including a 54-50 record in Ohio Valley Conference play. Austin Peay State University appeared in six consecutive OVC women’s basketball tournaments during his tenure – one shy of the program record for an APSU head coach – but the APSU Governors did not advance past their first game in any of those appearances.

