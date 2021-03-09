Austin Peay State University African American Alumni Chapter, NAA to host Marvin Posey, Jr. Scholarship Art Exhibit

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) African American Alumni Chapter and the APSU National Alumni Association will host the Marvin Posey Jr. Scholarship Art Exhibit at 2:00pm on March 20th, 2021 in the painting studio of the APSU Art + Design Building.

The event is part of the spring 2021 APSU Homecoming activities. Tickets are $30.00 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Marvin Posey Jr. Scholarship Endowment.

The exhibit will celebrate this scholarship at APSU and the beautifully vibrant artwork that Posey created during his lifetime.

In the late 1990s, APSU alumnus and painter Marvin Posey was one of the most promising young artists to emerge from Tennessee in years, with his work appearing in galleries nationwide. Posey, who is known for his beautifully vibrant artwork, has had his work displayed in exhibits from New York City to Atlanta, Chicago to Denver, and from Washington D.C. to New Orleans. Individuals including former President Bill Clinton and Louise Mandrell own private collections of his pieces.

“My two Marvin Posey Jr. paintings, both purchased at APSU Candlelight Balls, depict colorful and delicately rendered musicians,” Felicia Gates, a Posey art enthusiast, said. “Posey painted art that evokes music, and you can discover something new about his pieces every day. They are magic!”

Since his untimely passing in 2003, Posey’s family has donated several of his celebrated works to the University. Several of his paintings are displayed in the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, located on the Austin Peay main campus.

“Dancing, music and art all rolled into one passionate man with a God-given talent to bring it all together with the stroke of a brush and a spin of his body – that was my little brother, the artist Marvin T. Posey Jr., or ‘Chico,’ as we called him,” Angela Posey-Jeffries said.

“When he painted, he was right-handed, left-handed and sometimes he used both hands at the same time. He would fill a blank canvas to live music, and it was a wonder to behold. You could feel the sounds he heard and felt coming to life before your very eyes. He had a love of sharing his soul with the world through the beauty of a picture filled with vibrant colors and telling stories of love, family, romance, sensuality, spirituality, peace and justice,” stated Posey-Jeffries.

Due to CDC, state, and local guidelines related to COVID-19 Coronavirus, the details of this event are subject to change. To register for the event, visit, www.alumni.apsu.edu/posey21. To give to the Marvin Posey Jr. Scholarship, visit givetoapsu.com/Posey.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

Sections

Topics