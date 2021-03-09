Austin Peay State University Softball game at Tennessee, Postponed

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball game at nationally-ranked Tennessee, scheduled for Wednesday, March 10th has been postponed due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Austin Peay State University softball team, who are 1-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, open their league home slate with a three-game series against Morehead State, beginning 4:00pm, Saturday, March 13th at Cathi Maynard Softball Park.

