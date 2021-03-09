|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Baseball game at Middle Tennessee, Postponed Newer: Tennessee Department of Health reports 839 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, March 9th, 2021 »
Austin Peay State University Softball game at Tennessee, Postponed
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball game at nationally-ranked Tennessee, scheduled for Wednesday, March 10th has been postponed due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Austin Peay State University softball team, who are 1-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, open their league home slate with a three-game series against Morehead State, beginning 4:00pm, Saturday, March 13th at Cathi Maynard Softball Park.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Cathi Maynard Softball Park, APSU Softball, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Softball, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lady Govs, Lady Vols, Morehead State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Tennessee, UT
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.