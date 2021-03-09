Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Austin Peay State University Softball game at Tennessee, Postponed

March 9, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball game at nationally-ranked Tennessee, scheduled for Wednesday, March 10th has been postponed due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Austin Peay State University softball team, who are 1-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, open their league home slate with a three-game series against Morehead State, beginning 4:00pm, Saturday, March 13th at Cathi Maynard Softball Park.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28293031  