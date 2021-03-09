Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Bellamy Lane Water Outage, Lane Closure Planned

Tuesday, March 9th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Wednesday, March 10th, at 10:00pm on Bellamy Lane from Warfield Boulevard to St. Bethlehem Civitan Park for water valve replacement.

The water outage will also affect Bellamy Court, Gold Lane, and Carla Court.

Water service on Roanoke Station Circle is not expected to be affected, but residents may experience low water pressure during the work.

Bellamy Lane will be passable; however, a section of the eastbound lane will also be closed between Roanoke Station Circle to Otis Smith Drive. Motorists are advised to use Otis Smith Drive to access Bellamy Lane to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished, the lane reopened and water service restored by approximately 3:00am on Thursday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics