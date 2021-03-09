Tennessee Department of Health Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

Tennesseans in Phase 1c of the state’s plan are now eligible to receive COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination.

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health has updated Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan as the state continues to prioritize Tennesseans most at risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Protecting Adults and Children with High-Risk Health Conditions

Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan includes Tennesseans age 16 and older with high-risk health conditions including pregnancy, and parents and caregivers of medically fragile children and those with complex congenital heart disease. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan has been updated to include the following groups among the Phase 1c populations:

Permanent household members age 16 and older living with pregnant women

People age 16 years and older with diagnosed diabetes

People age 16 years and older with Down Syndrome

People age 16 years and older with progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy

Prioritizing Age-Based Risk

Age-based criteria run concurrently to the risk-based phases. Tennessee continues vaccinating those age 65 and older in addition to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination based on risk categories.

The estimated timeline and phases of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are preliminary and subject to additional changes pending further recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and other federal and state partners.

Book Your COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment

Tennesseans may find vaccination providers in their area by visiting VaccineFinder.org. Book an appointment for COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination through your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov. As of today, there are nearly 480,000 appointments available in the system for COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination across the state.