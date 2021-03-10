APSU Cross Country, Track and Field signs Lauren Lewis

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University cross country and track and field has added a dynamic runner in the middle and longer distances with the addition of Lauren Lewis from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

An Atlanta native, Lewis is the rare runner capable of standing out in the middle distances and can stretch her talents into longer runs, ably performing from the 400-meter all the way to the 5000-meter events.

Her prep career has seen her earn back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Georgia Region 4-5 AAAAA Cross Country Championships, back-to-back third-place finishes in the 800-meter run at the state track and field championships, and a runner-up honor in 2018, sectional and regional 800-meter titles in 2019 and 2018, and a regional 1600-meter runner-up finish in 2018 as well.

Tracking near 56 seconds in the 400-meter, 2:10 in the 800-meter and 19 minutes in the 5000-meter, Lewis will give Valerie Brown and Sarah-Emily Woodward plenty of options in how best to deploy her varied skills.

“Coach Woodward and I are thrilled to have Lauren join our track and field family,” Brown said. “We see her making an immediate impact in our middle-distance group and in the relays. She will add valuable depth to our freshman class and team; Lauren is not only an excellent student and athlete but person overall. She will be a great fit for the culture of our team.

“We commit to recruiting those who are committed in the classroom, athletics, in life and in our community. Our team just got better by adding this talented young lady.”

Sections

Topics