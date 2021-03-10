Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 10th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 10th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Parker is a handsome 2-year-old neutered male mixed breed. He can sit, wait for the ball to be thrown and he is good at bringing the ball back. He keeps a clean kennel and seems to play well with other dogs. Parker loves to play and listen to instructions.

Pasha is a beautiful female domestic with short hair. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. Pasha loves to talk and would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Rocky is a 3-year-old, 40-pound neutered male Blue Heeler. He is house and crate trained. He is a friendly boy who gets along with other dogs, cats and children. Rocky is smart, laid back, and knows several commands. He walks well on a leash, loves people, and would even be happy to be your lap dog. He spends most of his time indoors, but he would love to have some space to run outside as well.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Leonardo is a handsome 3-year-old male cat. He was returned when his owner moved overseas. He is a friendly fellow with a beautiful shorthaired white and tabby coat. Leo is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Lina is a beautiful 2-year-old spayed female domestic short hair. She is a rarity, being an orange female since most orange tabbies are males. Lina is a very loving and affectionate girl who loves her boxes. She gets along well with other cats, is fully vetted and litter box trained.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is a handsome 8-month-old male Labrador retriever mix with beautiful eyes. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. Bagsby is a very sweet and energetic boy who would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Buddy is an 11-month-old neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is the most energized happy go lucky fella who adores children, snuggles, and cuddles, and enjoys playing in the yard. He struggles with separation anxiety but sleeps great through the night when he is with his people. He loves to play and loves stuffed animals. Buddy is almost potty trained and is learning how to use a doggie door. He is great with other dogs.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Mia is a 1-year-old, 30-pound female Labrador retriever/husky mix. She is a very sweet girl who gets along well with other dogs and children. Mia is house and crate trained and would make an excellent companion.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Josie is a 4-year-old medium size female hound mix. She is house trained and is a huge love bug. Josie has a very sweet demeanor. This beautiful girl is high energy and would do best in a home without small children.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5642, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Sections

Topics