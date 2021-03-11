Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents “The Butler”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – One quiet voice can ignite a revolution. The Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies film series continues this week with Lee Daniels’ powerful drama “The Butler” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, March 12th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Forest Whitaker leads an all-star cast as a White House butler who serves eight American presidents over three decades and finds his personal life deeply affected by the sweeping social changes — from the civil rights movement to Vietnam and beyond — he witnesses from his prestigious job.

Also featuring Oprah Winfrey, Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Robin Williams, and John Cusack, among others.

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 132 minutes / Release year: 2013 / Director: Lee Daniels / Cast: Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, John Cusack, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Robin Williams / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view the Roxy Regional Theatre’s COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

