Austin Peay State University’s Cindy Taylor named to Byers Scholarship Committee

Indianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) Dr. Cindy Taylor has been named to the Walter Byers Postgraduate Scholarship Committee, beginning September 1st, 2021, and running until August 31st, 2025.

The NCAA, in its capacity as the governing body of college athletics, has standing committees for every recognized NCAA sport, whose purpose is to develop policies and procedures governing the administration and conduct of their respective championships.

The NCAA is a membership-driven association and is governed by more than 150 committees with almost 1,500 committee members from NCAA institutions and conferences.

Association-wide committees are comprised of individuals from all three divisions and consider issues that affect the NCAA across all divisions.

In addition, each division has a committee structure in place that addresses issues from a divisional perspective.

In 1988, the National Collegiate Athletic Association established the Walter Byers Scholarship as a means of recognizing the contributions of the former executive director through encouraging excellence in academic performance by student-athletes. Annually, one male and one female student-athlete are awarded a $24,000 Walter Byers scholarship in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and potential for success in graduate study.

It is intended that an individual named a Byers Scholar will be recognized as one who has combined the best elements of mind and body to achieve national distinction for his or her achievements and promises to be a future leader in his or her chosen field of career service.

Dr. Taylor’s post on the Byers Scholarship Committee will see her involved with evaluating scholarship applicants and conducting interviews, including in-person interviews for finalists in Indianapolis.

“I am excited and ready to serve on the NCAA’s Walter Byers Scholarship Committee,” Dr. Taylor said. “It is always wonderful to award deserving students with scholarships and I am looking forward to the opportunity of representing APSU by serving on this committee!”

Dr. Taylor joins Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison (Division I Competition Oversight Committee), Senior Woman Administrator Lisa Varytimidis (Division I Women’s Soccer Committee), Assistant Director of Athletics for Academic Services Katie Ethridge (Division I Progress Toward Degree Waivers Committee) and head volleyball and beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott (Beach Volleyball Committee) in representing Austin Peay State University among the NCAA’s governing body of committees.

“Dr. Taylor has been committed to the well-being of Austin Peay’s student-athletes both on and off the field competition,” Harrison said. “The Byers Scholarship Committee could not ask for a better advocate for student-athletes and post-graduate study, and the well-trained eye of Dr. Taylor will help the NCAA ensure the selection of successful applicants.”

