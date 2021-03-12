Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Peachers Mill Road lane to be closed for utility line work

Friday, March 12th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close the outer northbound lane on Peachers Mill Road on Monday, March 15th, 2021 at 6:00am for the next five weeks, from near Amanda Drive to 100 feet past the Peachers Mill Road Bridge at the Little West Fork River for natural gas utility line maintenance.

The lane will be closed on weekdays from 6:00am until 6:00pm then reopened to four lanes to allow normal traffic flow overnight.

Peachers Mill Road will be passable; however, motorists may wish to choose an alternate travel route during the day to avoid traffic delays and congestion at the worksite.

The utility contract work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by April 19th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics