Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 12th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48.

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

Montgomery County

Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

Daily, from 5:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Davidson County

On Monday, March 15th through Wednesday, March 17th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 between MM 96-98 for coring.

Look Ahead – Wednesday, March 24th and Thursday, March 25th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 westbound from MM 204-206 (White Bridge Road to 46th Avenue) as well as a ramp closure from I-440 westbound to I-40 westbound for pavement repair.

On Wednesday, March 17th, from 8:30am-3:30pm, there will be lane closures on SR 155 (Briley Parkway) eastbound at MM 19 (Whites Creek Pike) for milling and paving.

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

On-Call Concrete Repair

On Friday, March 12th at 8:00pm through Monday, March 15th at 5:00am, the ramp from I-440 eastbound to Hillsboro Road will be closed for concrete replacement.

Sign Installation on I-24

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-24 in both directions at MM 48 and partial exit ramp closure at exit 47/47A at MM 48 to for sign installation work.

Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions for construction activities at MM 60.

Humphreys County

Bridge Repairs on I-40 over the Buffalo River

On Friday, March 12th, there will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound at MM 141 for pavement repairs.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Sections

Topics