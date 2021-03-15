APSU Baseball hosts Middle Tennessee, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team closes a four-game homestand when it hosts Middle Tennessee in a 6:00pm, Tuesday contest on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Governors opened the homestand dropping a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series against Tennessee Tech.

Austin Peay State University won the middle game of the series thanks to a solid pitching performance that saw starter Luke Brown allowing only two runs through six innings followed by three shutout innings by the bullpen. Shortstop Bobby Head had a pair of two-hit outings against the Golden Eagles and went 4-for-11.

Middle Tennessee split a four-game series against Valparaiso last weekend, winning the opener and finale. Shortstop Fausto Lopez leads the Blue Raiders with a .300 batting average, four doubles, nine RBI and 10 runs scored this season.

Inside The Series

The Series: Middle Tennessee leads, 135-73

Previously: APSU and MT split the 2019 home-and-home set with the home team winning each game. The Govs claimed a 10-3 victory in Clarksville.

Streak: MT, one win

Notably: Middle Tennessee has won six of the last eight meetings in the series. Austin Peay last swept the home-and-home series in 2015 while MT last swept the series in 2018.

Probably Starter

NOLAN O’SHONEY (Fr., RHP) vs. TBA

First Hacks

Austin Peay hasn’t been afraid to throw different players into the lineup this season with 16 different hitters recording a start this season. Only one Govs player – catcher Jack Alexander – has started every game.

Left fielder TJ Foreman’s was a big part of the Govs’ Game 2 victory against Tennessee Tech, Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI. It was his second multi-hit game this season.

Preseason All-OVC center fielder Garrett Spain missed the weekend series against Tennessee Tech. He currently has a 6-game hit streak on hold and is batting 8-for-22 (.363) during the streak with 4 RBI.

Skyler Luna returned to the lineup in the Tennessee Tech series, played center field in all three games, and had a hit in both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, going 2-for-6 on the day.

Third baseman Gino Avros has been finding ways on base and has a team-best 11 walks in 13 games. He picked up three walks against TTU last weekend and tacked on a RBI single in Game 2 of the series, Sunday.

Bobby Head has started at all four infield positions this season. He hit his season’s second home run in the TTU series opener, Saturday, as part of a 2-for-4, two RBI, three-run scored performance.

Catcher Jack Alexander hit his second homer of 2021 in Saturday’s series opener against TTU and had a RBI in the Govs’ Game 2 victory, Sunday.

Malcolm Tipler started all three games of the TTU series at second base and had a hit in each game. He finished the series 4-for-12 with a double.

Harrison Brown has started six straight games in right field for Austin Peay. He was held without a hit against TTU but walked twice in the series.

Ty DeLancey filled in at first base for the Govs against Tennessee Tech last weekend. He had a two-run home run in the opener and was 2-for-8 with three RBI.

Matt Joslin was the Govs designated hitter in Games 1 & 2 against Tennessee Tech and walked three times in the opener. He followed that with a 1-for-4 outing that included a stolen base and run scored.

Raymond C. Hand Park Admission Policies

Purchase tickets online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets.

Guests must maintain proper social distancing while inside the facility.

Masks are required to cover both the mouth and nose at all times while in the facility.

Failure to wear masks or maintain proper social distancing may result in guests being asked to leave the facility.

No seating permitted in the upper two rows of the chairback seating.

Pets are not permitted inside Raymond C. Hand Park; however, service dogs (i.e., guide dogs for persons with disabilities) are allowed in the ballpark.

