APSU Softball holds off Morehead state for 7-5 Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team had to fend off a late rally by Morehead State, Monday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, to sweep the three-game Ohio Valley Conference series, with a 7-5 final.

For the first time in the series, the APSU Govs (9-4, 4-2 OVC) had to play from behind, as Morehead State pushed a run across in the top of the first inning on a bases-loaded walk to Erin Boyle.

Austin Peay State University would respond in the bottom of the inning with a run of its own, with Kelsey Gross bringing in Kelsey Gray with a single to tie the game, 1-1.

The APSU Govs would take advantage of a couple of walks in the second inning to put runners on base, followed by an RBI single by Kendyl Weinzapfel and a three-run homer by Lexi Osowski to put the Govs up by four, 5-1.

APSU would add to its lead in the third, scoring two more runs, both coming on an opposite-field single by Gray, making it 7-1.

Morehead State (4-9, 0-6 OVC) wouldn’t go quietly though, scoring three runs in the fifth inning to cut the margin to three and chase Austin Peay State University starter Harley Mullins (3-4).

Taylor Rhea, Peyton Slater, and Boyle all had RBI hits in the fifth, including a double by Rhea.

Kelsey Gross would come in and closeout the game, giving up one run on three hits over the final two-and-a-third innings to pick up her first save of the season.

Inside the Boxscore

The three-game sweep was the first three-game series sweep at home for the APSU Govs since April 28th-29th, 2013 when they took all three games in a series versus Southeast Missouri.

Lexi Osowski’s home run was her first of the season.

Kelsey Gray recorded her first multi-RBI game of her career.

Lexi Osowski had a career single game-high six assists.

Emily Moore was hit by a pitch for the 16th time in her career, the fifth most in program history.

The win was Austin Peay State University’s second this season when being outhit in the contest (8-7).

Kelsey Gray reached base seven times (4 hits, 3 walks) in 11 plate appearances during the series, batting leadoff for the first three times this year.

