APSU Women’s Golf unable to make move in Second Round at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – Despite a move up the leaderboard from Shelby Darnell, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf was unable to gain ground on the field at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate over Monday’s second round at Sevierville Golf Club’s Highlands Course.

The APSU Govs and host Tennessee Tech flip-flopped eighth and ninth, with Austin Peay State University dropping a spot and the Golden Eagles gaining ground.

Eastern Kentucky (592) remains the tournament leader, with Western Carolina (609) moving into second from fifth and Findlay (611) lurking.

Darnell replicated her opening-round 77 to move up eight spots into a tie for 12th; with 18 holes to play, she’s one shot out of the top-10 after her second straight 40 on the front nine and 37 on the back. Darnell sank her first birdie of the event on the 353-yard par-4 at No. 10 and remains one of the tournament leaders in par-4 scoring (4.07 strokes per hole) and pars (22).

One hole conspired to spoil an otherwise exemplary day for Taylor Dedmen. She went even better than Darnell on the front with a 39, aided by a birdie on the 432-yard par-5 at No. 3 and was in the process of putting herself in the top-20 before a quadruple-bogey at No. 17 tripped her up. At 28th through two rounds (77-82), she’s three shots out of the top-20 with another 18 to play on Tuesday.

Both Kady Foshaug (80-81—161) and Riley Cooper (80-82—142) made incremental moves up the leaderboard, to 36th and 40th respectively; the duo are tied with Dedmen for the team lead with four birdies during the event. Andrea Presilla was the long APSU Gov to improve from Sunday to Monday on the scorecard, firing an 85 in the second round after an 87 to open the event.

The Govs return to action Tuesday with the final 18 holes in Sevierville. Austin Peay State University will tee off Hole No. 1 at 8:40am CT on the Highlands Course.

