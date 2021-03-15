Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls to Southeast Missouri in straight sets

Cape Girardeau, MO – Outside hitter Chloe Stitt finished with 10 kills but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a three-set (25-18, 25-20, 26-24) Ohio Valley Conference decision to Southeast Missouri, Sunday night at Houck Field House.

Austin Peay State University (8-3 OVC) nearly extended the match getting to set point, 24-23, in the third thanks to Stitt’s 10th kill.

But Southeast Missouri scored the final three points of the match on a Laney Malloy kill and a service ace followed by a walk-off block by Zoey Beasley and Maggie Adams. It closed a set that saw six ties and two lead changes.

After a back-and-forth start to the match that saw the opening set tied 14-14, Southeast Missouri (9-2 OVC) gained control of the opening frame courtesy of a 4-1 burst that extended to an 11-4 set-ending run. The Redhawks opened the second frame with a 6-1 rally to take early control of a set they won wire-to-wire.

Stitt’s 10-kill effort was the APSU Govs only double-digit kill outing as the offense posted 40 kills – eight different hitters recorded at least one kill. Middle blocker Maggie Keena had three kills and a team-leading four blocks.

Southeast Missouri finished with 42 kills and a .269 attack percentage. Malloy had 16 kills to pace the effort while Beasley added 10 kills.

Austin Peay State University volleyball will look to split the series against Southeast Missouri with a 3:00pm match at Houck Field House.

Sections

Topics