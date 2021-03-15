Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


‘Good Morning America’ profiles Austin Peay State University nursing student giving vaccine to her professor mom

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) nursing student Dominique Brockman and her mother, languages, and literature professor Dr. Beatrix Brockman, continue to make a splash.

“Good Morning America” profiled the Brockmans on March 15th after Dominique gave the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination to her mother on March 4th, 2021 at Austin Peay State University’s vaccination site.

“It was very nerve-racking but also really exciting,” Dominique told “Good Morning America.” “It was [my mom’s] idea first. She thought it was awesome.”

ABC News and Yahoo! News also published the story on Monday.


