Marsha Blackburn Report: Calling Out The Southern Border Crisis

Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration continues promises for free health care and citizenship for illegal immigrants have unsurprisingly led to an influx of migrants overwhelming our southern border.

When our nation isn’t secure, every town becomes a border town, and every state becomes a border state. The current crisis has put our nation’s public health and safety on the line. I called out the rapidly worsening immigration crisis and discussed the hypocrisy of open-border policies.

Condemning Partisan Voting Laws

H.R.1 passed the House, and it is headed to the Senate for a vote. The legislation will strip states of their Constitutional responsibility to regulate elections and will undermine the democratic process for decades to come.

Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund candidates they oppose or tolerate unconstitutional voting practices, and I will fight to keep this radical “reform” from becoming law.

Questioning The NBA’s Relationship With China

Following a previous ban imposed by the Chinese Communist Party, NBA games recently returned to China Central Television (CCTV). NBA Commissioner Adam Silver needs to come clean about how this happened.

What deal did the NBA cut with the Chinese Communist Party? Did he sacrifice players’ free speech to put basketball games on the same airwaves as forced prisoner confessions and government propaganda? The American people deserve an answer.

Demanding Answers On Sister Cities

Sister cities are strategic partnerships that Beijing brokers to create a foothold in American communities. China has implemented sister city partnerships to force local governments to abide by Chinese policies or face economic retaliation.

That’s why I introduced the Sister City Transparency Act to assess the espionage risk of sister cities and develop oversight practices. Read more about the legislation here.

Marsha’s Roundup

America’s doctors have said for months that it is safe to reopen schools, yet politicians would rather put the demands of teacher unions ahead of what’s best for our nation’s children. Now, even more doctors are speaking out about the importance of getting children back in the classroom.

If confirmed, the Biden Administration’s nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, will put the American people and their values at risk. Listen to my speech on the Senate floor here.

For far too long, big tech companies have avoided antitrust regulations, hiding behind the complexities of their services and hoping regulators will get lost in the technicalities. It’s time for us to hold big tech accountable for their anti-competitive practices.

Wasteful spending is inseparable from the agenda of radical politicians.

The recent spending bill is no exception. Spending on frivolous pet projects is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

The 1.9 trillion dollar spending bill piles onto our nation’s already massive debt and forces our children and grandchildren to foot the bill. It’s immoral to fund radical policies at the expense of our nation’s future.

Responsible states should not be forced to pay off deficits or wish list items for poorly-run local governments. The wasteful spending bill does just that. It is a partisan effort to fund radical wish list items under the guise of relief.

