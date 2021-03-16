101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell to hold next Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19, March 16th

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 at 6:00pm.

Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion. This will be McGee’s first town hall as the commanding general.

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell

Sections

Topics