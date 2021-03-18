APSU Baseball hits the road Friday for series against Southeast Missouri

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team starts a four-game road trip when it meets Southeast Missouri in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference Series, Friday-Saturday, at Capaha Field.

The Governors and Redhawks get underway with a 5:00pm, Friday game before playing a 2:00pm, Saturday doubleheader.

Austin Peay State University opened OVC play by winning Game 2 of its series against Tennessee Tech but dropped the series.

Shortstop Bobby Head led the Govs with a .364 batting average and second baseman Malcolm Tipler hit .333 against the Golden Eagles. Starting pitcher Luke Brown picked up the win in Game 2 after striking out seven batters in a six-inning outing.

Southeast Missouri enters the weekend with a three-game win streak after winning the final two games of its OVC series at SIU Edwardsville and earning a midweek win at Saint Louis. First baseman Austin Blazevic batted just .250 but had a team-leading six RBI in the SIUE series. Catcher Andrew Keck and left fielder Wade Stauss both batted .417 in the set.

Inside The Series

The Series: Southeast Missouri leads, 56-41

Previously: APSU won the 2019 series, 2-1, in Cape Girardeau. It was the Govs first series win at Southeast Missouri since 2012.

Notably: The APSU Govs have won the last two series against Southeast Missouri and have claimed five of the last seven games. However, the series is tied 8-8 since the start of the 2015 season.

Probable Starters

Game 1 • HARLEY GOLLERT (RSo., LHP) vs. Dylan Dodd (Sr., LHP)

• HARLEY GOLLERT (RSo., LHP) vs. Dylan Dodd (Sr., LHP) Game 2 • TBA vs. Noah Niznik (So., LHP)

• TBA vs. Noah Niznik (So., LHP) Game 3 • Both starters TBA

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University hasn’t been afraid to throw different players into the lineup this season with 16 different hitters recording a start this season. Only one Govs player – catcher Jack Alexander – has started every game.

Austin Peay State University has played 10 of its first 14 games on the road in 2021.

Left fielder TJ Foreman’s was a big part of the APSU Govs’ Game 2 victory against Tennessee Tech, Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI. It was his second multi-hit game this season.

Preseason All-OVC center fielder Garrett Spain missed the weekend series against Tennessee Tech. He currently has a 6-game hit streak on hold and is batting 8-for-22 (.363) during the streak with 4 RBI.

Skyler Luna returned to the lineup in the Tennessee Tech series, played center field in all three games, and had a hit in both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, going 2-for-6 on the day.

Third baseman Gino Avros notched his first multi-hit outing of the season, going 2-for-3 against Middle Tennessee, Wednesday. Otherwise, he has been finding ways on base and has a team-best 12 walks in 14 games.

Bobby Head has started at all four infield positions this season. He hit his season’s second home run in the TTU series opener, last Saturday, as part of a 2-for-4, two RBI, three-run scored performance.

Catcher Jack Alexander hit his second homer of 2021 in last Saturday’s series opener against TTU and had a RBI in the Govs’ Game 2 victory, Sunday.

Second baseman Malcolm Tipler joined the APSU Govs lineup to start March and has a hit in 7 of the 8 games he has played, including a current 4-game hit streak. He is batting 5-for-15 (.333) during the streak.

Ty DeLancey started all 3 games of the TTU series at first base and then started in right field against Middle Tennessee, Wednesday. He has 4 hits and 3 RBI in those 4 games and is batting .333 during that stretch.

Matt Joslin was the Govs designated hitter in Games 1 & 2 against Tennessee Tech before starting at first base, Wednesday, against MTSU. He has 4 walks and a .455 on-base percentage in those three starts.

The Govs played the TTU series without center fielder Garrett Spain and first baseman John McDonald, both starters, as well as second baseman John Bolton, who had settled into the second base position prior to the weekend.

