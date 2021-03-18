COVID-19 testing moves back to Montgomery County Health Department

Montgomery County, TN – COVID-19 Coronavirus testing has moved from the COVID-19 vaccination site at Governor’s Square Mall to the Montgomery County Health Department, located at 350 Pageant Lane.

Individuals who do not have health insurance can schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing by calling 931.648.5787. Tests are conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30am to 10:30am at the Montgomery County Health Department located at 350 Pageant Lane.

Montgomery County residents 18-years-of-age or older, regardless of their health insurance status, may pick up a self-administered COVID-19 Coronavirus test at no-cost, on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday between 8:00am to 4:00pm. You must have a smartphone to pick up a self-administered test.

The COVID-19 Coronavirus tests are also available in many locations throughout Montgomery County and can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/testing-sites/.

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations will continue to be administered at the former Sears Automotive Building at Governor’s Square Mall located on 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard by appointment only, Mondays through Saturdays.

Appointments are available for anyone 65-years-of-age and older and all people in Phase 1c and beginning tomorrow, March 19th, individuals 55-and-older and those in Phase 2a and 2b may begin registering for appointments at covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org.

To make an appointment with the Montgomery County Health Department or another location within Montgomery County, visit vaccinefinder.org. Individuals who do not have access to the internet should call 866.442.5301.

