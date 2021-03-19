APSU Softball travels to Charleston to take on OVC co-leader Eastern Illinois

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team hits the road this weekend, as they travel to Charleston, Illinois, to face Ohio Valley Conference co-leader Eastern Illinois in a three-game series.

The Governors (9-4, 4-2 OVC), who are tied for third in the league standings, open play versus the Panthers (12-5, 5-1 OVC), 1:00pm, Saturday for a doubleheader, followed by an 11:00am single game on Sunday to wrap the series up.

After 13 games this season, the Govs are led offensively by senior shortstop Brooke Pfefferle; who is hitting at a .429 clip this season, including two doubles, a triple, and a home run, to go with nine runs scored and six RBIs.

Three other Governors are also hitting over .300 this season, starting with senior outfielder Bailey Shorter (.378, 1 HR, 8 RBI), senior pitcher/first baseman Kelsey Gross (.359, 1 HR, 16 RBI), and junior third baseman Lexi Osowski (.357, 2 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI).

The Panthers enter the weekend led at the plate by a pair of .400+ hitters in Katie Nicholson (.433, 0 HR, RBI) and Morgan Lewis (.400, 0 HR, 4 RBI).

In the circle, the Govs pitching staff was led by Gross, who is 4-0 this season, including a shutout, a save, with an overall 1.38 ERA, and 21 strikeouts in 30.3 innings of work.

Freshman Jordan Benefiel is 2-0 this season, with a 0.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched, while junior Harley Mullins (3-4) has won her last two starts, including a shutout, and has two saves this season

Eastern Illinois has four pitchers that have picked up wins this season, led by Jade Montgomery (5-4, 2.82 ERA, 30 K’s), Olivia Price (3-1, 2.24 ERA, 11 K’s), and Sydney Cammon (3-0, 5.15 ERA, 7 K’s).

APSU Govs Hit and Run

The all-time series between Austin Peay State University and Eastern Illinois is the seventh-most played by the Governors 36-year history (58 games).

APSU Govs senior pitcher Kelsey Gross has won her last 12 decisions without a loss.

Senior outfielder Kelsey Gray is coming off her best weekend of the season after going 4-for-8 versus Morehead State with three walks and four runs scored.

Freshman infielder Alyssa Archuleta picked up her first two hits of the season last weekend versus Morehead State.

Senior shortstop Brooke Pfefferle ranks second in the OVC in batting average (.429), while senior outfielder Bailey Shorter is 10th (.378).

Senior Kelsey Gross is tied for third in the OVC with 16 RBIs, second in ERA (1.38), and third in pitching wins (4).

Sections

Topics