APSU Men’s Tennis defeats Tennessee State in OVC opener, 6-1

Nashville, TN – Playing in its first Ohio Valley Conference match of the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team knocked off Tennessee State, 6-1, to pick up its first win of the season, Saturday, at Hadley Park.

It didn’t take the APSU Governors long to set the tone in the match, with Christian Edison and Gabriel Nolasco Pozo winning in the No. 3 doubles position to kick off the match.

Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann followed suit in the No. 1 doubles match, picking up their third win of the season to claim the doubles point for the APSU Govs.

With the doubles point already decided, Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino led 5-3 in the No. 2 doubles match, but it was left unfinished.

Back on the No. 1 line for Austin Peay State University, Edison took care of business and picked up a quick win to give the Govs a 2-0 lead. Schlossmann was the second APSU Gov on the board, posting a decisive win in the No. 2 position to stretch the advantage to 3-0.

Needing just one point to put the match on ice, Andersson rolled in the No. 3 singles match to put the Govs up 4-0 and secure the first win of the season.

With the match in hand and three singles matches left on the court, the Governors made sure to leave no doubt. The No. 4 and No. 5 matches were the next on the board, with Damberg and Lorino winning handily to give Austin Peay State University a 6-0 lead.

The Tigers finally got on the board in the No. 6 singles match, knocking off Nolasco Pozo in the final match of the day.

Results

Doubles

1. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Leandros Misdrachis/Daniel Perez Carabal (TSU) 6-4

2. Stefan Koruga/Maksims Kazijevs (TSU) vs. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 3-5, unfinished

3. Christian Edison/Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) def. Diego Britt-Alvarez/Oliwer Wierzbicki (TSU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 1*

Singles

1. Christian Edison (APSU) def. Maksims Kazijevs (TSU) 6-3, 6-2

2. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Stefan Koruga (TSU) 6-4, 6-3

3. Oliver Andersson (APSU) def. Oliwer Wierzbicki (TSU) 6-1, 6-3

4. Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Daniel Perez Carabal (TSU) 6-3, 6-3

5. Jacob Lorino (APSU) def. Leandros Misdrachis (TSU) 6-4, 6-2

6. Diego Britt-Alvarez (TSU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 10-4

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3*, 4, 5, 6

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will be back in action when they play their OVC home opener against Jacksonville State at 2:00pm, March 26th, at the Governors Tennis Courts. Austin Peay will then hit the road for a 3:00pm, March 27th match at Belmont.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@AustinPeayMTN).

