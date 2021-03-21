APSU Men’s Golf heads to Bowling Green for match play against Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf will make a return journey to Bowling Green to take on Western Kentucky in a 7-on-7 match play event Monday, March 22nd at Indian Hills Golf Club.

APSU hosted the Hilltoppers at Clarksville Country Club on February 8th and emerged with a 4.5-2.5 win.

This time around the Govs will make the trek to Western Kentucky and get their first look at a brand-new track, measuring out at nearly 6,800 yards; it would be a par-71 in stroke play but the beauty of match play is that the only requirement is to beat the man across from you.

The APSU Govs are scheduled to run out the same seven who took home the win in the previous meeting against the Hilltoppers. Jordan Rodriguez, Garrett Whitfield, Chase Korte and Austin Lancaster look to remain unbeaten against the Hilltoppers this season, while Michael Busse, Micah Knisley, and Alex Vegh look for their first wins; Vegh halved his match in the previous meeting between the two.

No live scoring will be available for the event; however, a complete recap and photo gallery will be available at LetsGoPeay.com after the match.

