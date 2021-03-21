TWRA Requests Public Input for 2022 Fishing Regulations

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is welcoming comments for its 2022 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Management Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211or emailed to *protected email* . Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

This comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open until April 19th, 2021.

The fishing regulations proposals are scheduled to be presented to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission for review during its August 2021 meeting.

