Montgomery County Parks and Recreation seeks public input on Future County Parks

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking guidance from the public to help shape the future of County parks as the community continues to grow.

The parks and recreation department maintains nine local parks, two community centers, and one nature center. Participation in the survey allows residents to provide input on the parks and recreation master plan as it relates to current and potential future amenities, programs, and features at Montgomery County parks and facilities.

Survey

To participate in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/MC-Parks The survey will close on March 31st, 2021.

For more information about Montgomery County Parks and Recreation visit www.mcgtn.org/parks

