Montgomery County Health Department expands COVID-19 Vaccination eligibility

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department along with other health departments across Tennessee, is now booking appointments for all individuals 16 and older who wish to receive COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals 16 and older.

To book an appointment with the Montgomery County Health Department or one of the many alternate locations in Montgomery County, visit www.vaccinefinder.org

If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, call 866.442.5302.

“This opens the door for more people to receive a vaccination earlier than expected. We are thrilled to move forward on this important initiative to help our community return to normal day-to-day activities,” said Montgomery County Health Director Joey Smith.

“With the numbers now in from Fort Campbell, we know that at least 25% of our adult population has been vaccinated. This puts us on par with other Middle Tennessee counties. We can surmise that the numbers are even higher because the 25% does not include the number of vaccinations that have been given by local pharmacies through their partnership with the federal government,” Smith stated.

The Montgomery County Health Department reminds and encourages all residents that in addition to the vaccination, wearing a mask, social distancing, and getting tested when exposed or sick are still critical measures in controlling the pandemic.

“It is important to note that we have not had a single reported severe adverse effect from a COVID-19 vaccination in Montgomery County,” added Montgomery County Emergency Services Director Jimmie Edwards.

For more information on COVID-19 Coronavirus, connect with mcgtn.org/gov/covid19.

