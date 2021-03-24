Nashville State Community College announces Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to Deliver Virtual Commencement Ceremony Address

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will give the virtual commencement address for the 2021 graduates of Nashville State Community College.

Nashville State’s commencement ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 11th, 6:00pm.

Bill Lee is the 50th Governor of Tennessee.

“We are excited that Governor Lee will address our exceptional graduates during a ceremony that will also celebrate Nashville State’s 50th Anniversary,” said Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, Nashville State’s president.

Prior to being elected governor, he was the president of Lee Company. Governor Lee’s priorities include good jobs, a strong education system, and safe neighborhoods.

In addition to offering general education courses and others such as nursing, music technology, culinary arts, computer information technology, and paralegal studies, Nashville State works with businesses as a workforce solutions partner.

As governor, Lee has championed the GIVE Act which strengthens career and technical training. This support allowed Nashville State, along with its partners, to provide free hands-on Industrial Readiness Training. Program graduates entered the workforce having earned industry certifications.

Governor Lee also has a deep commitment to improve education opportunities within correctional facilities and enable incarcerated individuals to gain the skills needed for re-entry into society. Through the Tennessee Higher Education in Prison Initiative, Nashville State is now delivering the Associate of Science in Business at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center for Women and Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. The College has been teaching credit-bearing courses at the Turney Center Industrial Complex, a medium-security prison for men.

The class of 2021 includes graduates that used the tuition-free Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs. Also, graduating will be the first co-hort of Nashville GRAD students, along with Early College students and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Nashville State is a comprehensive Community College with more than 80 program offerings with flexible online options, where students can earn an associate degree or career-ready credential, or transfer credits to a four-year institution.

