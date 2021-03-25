|
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch until early Friday morning
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports multiple rounds of heavy rainfall on Thursday, March 25th through 1:00am CT Friday will cause excessive rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee. Additionally, the intense thunderstorm activity will produce very high rainfall rates which will only increase the threat of flash flooding.
Heavy rainfall along with high rainfall rates will cause excess runoff and localized flash flooding in the watch area.
Severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening across all of Middle Tennessee.
The first of two rounds of severe storms could occur this afternoon, between 1:00pm and 6:00pm, west of I-65. These storms could contain strong, long-track tornadoes, large hail and could produce flash flooding.
The second round will be a broken line of storms that is expected to cross the Tennessee River around 6:00pm and exit the Plateau by 11:00pm. This broken line will carry the potential for damaging straight-line winds, large hail, flash flooding, and multiple tornadoes.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 1:00am Friday.
Strong to severe storms are possible on Saturday across all of Middle Tennessee. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats with these storms.
Affected Counties
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
