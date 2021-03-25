Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The tornado watch is in effect until 11:00pm this evening, Thursday, March 25th, 2021

There is also a wind advisory in effect until 4:00am Friday.

Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with localized gusts to around 40 mph possible.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and shallow-rooted trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Secure outdoor objects.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Sections

