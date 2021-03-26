Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office discovers Drug Overdose, Recovers Stolen Vehicle

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, March 25th, 2021 at approximately 3:45am deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) discovered a stolen Lincoln Navigator on Ross Lane.

The occupant was found unconscious in the vehicle. Despite living saving measures by Deputies and EMS, the individual did not survive.

After speaking with neighbors in the area, deputies discovered a second unconscious individual.

Life-saving measures were administered, along with Narcan, by Deputies and EMS. The individual did survive and is recovering at an area hospital.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation by the MCSO Criminal Investigations Division and the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Investigator Shelby Largent ext. 13418; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

