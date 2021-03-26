|
Tennessee Shares Tips on Filing Insurance Claims, Home Safety, Hiring Contractors, Avoiding Scammers After March Storms
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) is sharing important consumer information about filing insurance claims, hiring contractors for home repairs, home safety, and avoiding scams with Tennessee residents who may have sustained home or auto damage from the storms that swept across the South and through Tennessee on Thursday, March 25th, 2021.
Thursday’s severe weather produced high winds, hail, and heavy rain that knocked out electric power for thousands and caused damages to homes and vehicles across Tennessee.
To aid consumers’ recovery efforts, TDCI is providing tips to aid Tennesseans when filing their insurance claims, selecting contractors and avoiding scammers who might prey on storm victims.
Filing Insurance Claims:
What Damage to Your Home is Covered?
Damage caused by wind, wind-driven rain, trees, or other falling objects are all covered under most standard homeowners policies. Check your policy and call your insurance agent or company if you need clarification or have specific questions.
What Damage to Your Home is Not Covered?
The following events are typically not covered by the standard homeowners insurance policy: Interior water damage from a storm, when there is no damage to the roof or walls of your home; damage as the result of a flood; removal of fallen trees (if the trees do not land on and damage your home); food spoilage due to a power outage; and water damage from backed-up drains or sewers. Some insurers offer endorsements (i.e., additional protection that may be purchased) for certain coverages not covered under the standard homeowner policy. Check with your agent or company to determine your needs.
If you have a dispute with your insurer about the amount or terms of the claim settlement or questions about filing a claim or about your insurance policies, contact our team at 615.741.2218 or 800.342.4029. File a complaint online here.
Generator Safety, Avoiding Carbon Monoxide Poisoning:
During power outages, many people may rely on portable fuel-powered generators which are potential sources of carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas created when natural fuels burn incompletely. Breathing high levels of carbon monoxide can cause loss of consciousness or even death.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds Tennesseans to never use a gas generator inside a home, garage, carport basement, crawlspace, or outside near a window, door or vent. A generator should only be used outdoors and at least 15 feet away from buildings. It is dangerous to use a gas or kerosene heater inside a home or other building.
Have flashlights and battery-powered lighting ready to use during a power outage. If you must use candles for lighting, never leave them unattended and keep them at least 3 feet away from anything that could burn.
Hiring a Contractor:
Avoiding Severe Weather Contractor Scams:
While many people seek to help after severe weather — unfortunately, there is also an increased risk for scams and fraud. Watch out for:
TDCI reminds consumers of the following:
