|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to Jacksonville State at home
Saturday’s match at Belmont rescheduled for Monday
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fell to Jacksonville State, 7-0, Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.
The Gamecocks grabbed an early advantage in doubles play, knocking off Gabriel Nolasco Pozo and Thiago Nogueira in the No. 3 match to kick things off.
The No. 2 doubles match was the next to-go final, with Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino coming up short and Jacksonville State claiming the doubles point.
With the doubles point already decided, the No. 1 doubles match was left unfinished with Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg leading 4-3.
In singles action, the No. 1 and No. 3 matches were the first on the board, with Schlossmann and Damberg falling to give the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead. Jacksonville State picked up the match-clinching point in the No. 5 match, knocking off Nolasco Pozo.
With the match out of reach, Nogueira came up short in the No. 6 singles match and Lorino was beaten on the No. 4 line. In the final match of the day, Andersson also came up short against Jacksonville State to close out the match.
Results
Doubles
1. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) vs. Thomas Norwood/Aljaz Kaplja (JSU) 4-3, unfinished
2. Guillermo Agost/Jordi Blanchar (JSU) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1
3. Joaquin Vallejo/Maj Tomac (JSU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-1
Order of Finish: 3, 2*, 1
Singles
1. Joaquin Vallejo (JSU) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-0,6-1
2. Maj Tomac (JSU) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-2, 6-3
3. Guillermo Agost (JSU) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-4, 6-3
4. Aljaz Kaplja (JSU) Def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1, 6-1
5. Thomas Norwood (JSU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-1, 6-1
6. Jordi Blanchar (JSU) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-0, 6-3
Order of Finish: 1, 3, 5*, 6, 4, 2
Next Up For Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team was scheduled to be back in action with an 11:00am, March 27th match against Belmont, but the Govs match against the Bruins has been rescheduled for a 2:00pm, Monday in Nashville. After the trip to the Music City, the Govs will play their final home match of the season when they host Eastern Illinois for a 2:00pm, April 9th match at the Governors Tennis Courts.
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@AustinPeayMTN).
SectionsSports
TopicsAnton Damberg, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Men's Tennis, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Belmont, Bruins, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Eastern Illinois, Frederic Schlossmann, Gamecocks, Governors, Governors Tennis Courts.Gabriel Nolasco Pozo, Govs, Jacksonville State, Jacob Lorino, Nashville, Nashville TN, Ohio Valley Conference, Oliver Andersson, OVC, Thiago Nogueira
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.