Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to Jacksonville State at home

Saturday’s match at Belmont rescheduled for Monday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fell to Jacksonville State, 7-0, Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Gamecocks grabbed an early advantage in doubles play, knocking off Gabriel Nolasco Pozo and Thiago Nogueira in the No. 3 match to kick things off.

The No. 2 doubles match was the next to-go final, with Oliver Andersson and Jacob Lorino coming up short and Jacksonville State claiming the doubles point.

With the doubles point already decided, the No. 1 doubles match was left unfinished with Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg leading 4-3.

In singles action, the No. 1 and No. 3 matches were the first on the board, with Schlossmann and Damberg falling to give the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead. Jacksonville State picked up the match-clinching point in the No. 5 match, knocking off Nolasco Pozo.

With the match out of reach, Nogueira came up short in the No. 6 singles match and Lorino was beaten on the No. 4 line. In the final match of the day, Andersson also came up short against Jacksonville State to close out the match.

Results

Doubles

1. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) vs. Thomas Norwood/Aljaz Kaplja (JSU) 4-3, unfinished

2. Guillermo Agost/Jordi Blanchar (JSU) def. Oliver Andersson/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1

3. Joaquin Vallejo/Maj Tomac (JSU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2*, 1

Singles

1. Joaquin Vallejo (JSU) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-0,6-1

2. Maj Tomac (JSU) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-2, 6-3

3. Guillermo Agost (JSU) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Aljaz Kaplja (JSU) Def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1, 6-1

5. Thomas Norwood (JSU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-1, 6-1

6. Jordi Blanchar (JSU) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-0, 6-3

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 5*, 6, 4, 2

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team was scheduled to be back in action with an 11:00am, March 27th match against Belmont, but the Govs match against the Bruins has been rescheduled for a 2:00pm, Monday in Nashville. After the trip to the Music City, the Govs will play their final home match of the season when they host Eastern Illinois for a 2:00pm, April 9th match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@AustinPeayMTN).

Sections

Topics