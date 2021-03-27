Weekly APSU COVID-19 Update for March 27th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – While COVID-19 Coronavirus cases have leveled or begun to decline in many parts of the country because of increased vaccine availability, we want to remind the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus community that it is not time to be lax in practicing preventative measures.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 Coronavirus variants on campus.

These variants are more contagious than the original strain of the coronavirus, so it is important that the campus community continues to follow our COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines – wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands.

Get Vaccinated

With variants on the rise, it is important to get vaccinated. The county recently opened COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines to anyone 16 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older can receive the Moderna vaccine at our campus vaccination site free of charge.

To sign up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4daea628a5f4c43-first

Please continue to practice social distancing on and off-campus, avoid large groups, and get vaccinated. Do all you can to protect your PEAYple and help us get back to normal as quickly as possible.

Volunteers Welcome

As of today, the Austin Peay State University vaccination site in parking lot 11, next to the Ard Building, has administered 1,135 doses of the Moderna vaccination. This site represents a major APSU effort to help keep the campus and the Clarksville-Montgomery County community safe, and we could use your help to make sure this effort continues to run smoothly.

If you are interested in supporting this project by volunteering at the vaccination tent, please sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEA628A5F4C43-vaccine1

