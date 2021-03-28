Nashville Zoo’s Spring Flamingle event set for April 8th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is inviting guests to shake their tailfeathers and kick-off spring with an adults-only gathering on April 8th, 2021 from 7:30pm-10:00pm. With health and safety precautions in place, Spring Flamingle will offer drink samples, live music, local food trucks, up-close animal encounters, and more.

Admission to Spring Flamingle will be limited. Guests will enter the event at two different times and follow a one-way path to help with social distancing. Drink samples from 15 suppliers will be offered and food trucks, as well as other dining options, will be available for purchase. Several animal habitats will be open for viewing and guests will have a chance to see some animals up-close on the Zoo’s pathways.

Spring Flamingle is available for adults 21 and older and face masks will be required. General Admission tickets with a 7:30pm entry are $75.00 and $35.00 for designated drivers.

The Zoo is offering a Conservation Champion ticket that includes early admission at 6:30pm, unlimited carousel rides, access to an outdoor Conservation Lounge with bar, animal encounters, zookeepers on-hand to answer questions, and comedy performances.

Conservation Champion tickets are $95.00 and $55.00 for designated drivers. Proceeds from the Conservation Lounge benefit the Zoo’s local and global conservation efforts. Zoo members can save $5.00 on any Spring Flamingle ticket through April 2nd.

On April 3rd, all ticket prices will increase by $10.00. Spring Flamingle is sponsored by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, T-Mobile, Ajax Turner. Tickets and information can be found at wwww.nashvillezoo.org/upcomingevents/event/2062015

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, and Temptations cat treats, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

