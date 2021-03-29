Planters Bank Donates Nearly $90,000 to Area Organizations Impacted by COVID-19

Hopkinsville, KY – During the seventh annual Planters Bank Season of Giving, community organizations impacted by COVID-19 Coronavirus were supported throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Planters Bank giveback campaign resulted in 12 area organizations receiving a total of $88,964.64, with $60,000 of that donation the bank’s commitment of a $5,000 donation to each organization before their fundraising effort began.

The nearly $30,000 additional donations were raised throughout the Season of Giving was a direct result of community support.

The Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of supporting community organizations.

In 2020, Planters Bank supported community organizations that were especially impacted by a lack of patronage or that had fundraising options eliminated due to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

“Planters Bank is thrilled to be able to play a part in the recovery efforts for these wonderful community organizations. Each organization has a far-reaching impact, and we wanted to help support the continuance of that impact,” says Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy.

“Our community is always enthusiastic about supporting Season of Giving beneficiaries and this year that continued,” McCoy stated.

Planters Bank worked with local small businesses to produce two special custom gift items – one Kentucky gift and one Tennessee gift, sold in each Planters Bank branch. Planters Bank purchased the items from the businesses, allowing 100% of the purchase price of those items ($20.00/gift) to be donated to the Season of Giving organizations.

The custom Kentucky and Tennessee gift tins were filled with a “Scent of the Season” all-natural soy candle and a custom-designed flour sack towel. The candle was produced locally by Clarksville Candle Company and the designs that adorn each of the items were hand-drawn and produced exclusively for the Season of Giving by local custom branded merchandise agency Williams Advertising.

Featured Organizations & Branch Locations

The Roxy Regional Theatre – Planters Bank, Rossview (Clarksville) – $7,480.95

Providence Public Library – Planters Bank, Providence – $7,050.95

Customs House Museum – Planters Bank, Hilldale (Clarksville)- $6,820.95

Union County Public Library – Planters Bank, Sturgis – $7,515.95

Hopkinsville Convention & Visitors Bureau – Planters Bank, Main (Hopkinsville) – $10,117.58

Gateway Chamber Orchestra – Planters Bank, Sango (Clarksville) – $7,440.95

George Coon Public Library – Planters Bank, Princeton – $6,805.23

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County – Planters Bank, Indian Hills (Hopkinsville) – $7,871.61

Kiwanis Club of Clarksville – Planters Bank, Commerce (Clarksville) – $7,620.95

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park – Planters Bank, Dawson Springs – $6,270.95

Pennyroyal Arts Council – Planters Bank, Boulevard (Hopkinsville) – $8,137.62

Sebree PTO – Planters Bank, Sebree – $5,830.95

Season of Giving began as a fun way to bring attention to organizations Planters Bank supports and has grown into a program the bank and its employees look forward to each year. Planters Bank would like to thank the community for its generosity in helping support local organizations year after year.

Visit the Planters Bank Facebook and Instagram to see photos and video of the non-profits receiving their donations, and find out more about Planters Bank’s philanthropic efforts at plantersbankonline.com.

About Planters Bank

Planters Bank is headquartered in Hopkinsville, KY and has twelve locations throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee. Planters Bank is a community bank that is committed to delivering an exceptional banking experience all while giving back to the community. Find out more about Planters Bank by visiting www.plantersbankonline.com

Sections

Topics