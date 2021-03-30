APSU Men’s Golf has solid round at National Intercollegiate

Greensboro, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team got solid rounds from both Austin Lancaster and Michael Busse but couldn’t gain ground to close out the final day of play at the National Intercollegiate.

The Govs finished 10th at 901 (301-294-306); UT Martin (855) won the team event, with Nick Wolf and Troy’s Brent Hamm tying for the individual title.

Austin Peay State University did a solid job getting up-and-down, with 170 pars (third-most in the field) but sank a tournament-low 25 birdies.

Busse and Lancaster both fired 74s to close out the event; Lancaster was one over on both the front and back nines, while Busse was nine-for-nine in front-nine pars. The duo were Austin Peay State University’s top finishers, with Lancaster at 222 (77-71-74) and Busse at 224 (75-75-74), with the latter aided by a tournament-high 41 pars.

Alex Vegh (74-79-76—229) led the APSU Govs with a 4.92 stroke average on par-5 holes. Chase Korte (75-76-82—233) and Micah Knisley (84-74-80—238) rounded out the lineup for the Govs, with Knisley’s eight birdies a team-high, including one of just six in the entire tournament on the tricky 213-yard par-3 at No. 16.

Playing as the individual, Morgan Robinson shot a 232 (74-81-77) and tied Lancaster and Busse with a team-best 3.25 stroke average on par-3 attempts.

The APSU Govs will keep it local for the next two events, beginning with a trip to Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee; rather than hosting the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, they’ll be competing in a Murray State-hosted event, April 5th-6th.

