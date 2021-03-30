Austin Peay State University Baseball loses at Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – Catcher Tyler Cotto was 2-for-3 and batted in a pair of runs but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped the opening game of its five-game road trip, 14-7, against Lipscomb, Tuesday at Dugan Field.

Lipscomb (8-11) jumped out early with seven runs in the game’s first two innings. First baseman Chris Bashlor had a big part in each of the two frames, with a run-scoring single in the first and a two-run home run in the second.

Austin Peay (7-15) would battle back with two big innings of its own, scoring two in the fourth and four in the fifth. Cotto drove in one of the two runs in the fourth with a single and has another run-scoring single in the fifth. However, the Govs left the bases loaded in the fifth and trailed 7-6.

The Bisons would put the game away with a 12-batter sixth inning that saw seven runs scored without an extra-base hit. A pitch hit Bashlor with the bases loaded and shortstop Brian Moore drove in two runs with a single as part of the rally that left Lipscomb leading 14-6.

APSU starter Hayden Josephson (0-2) faced four batters to start the game and suffered the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk. Reliever Sebastian Martinez was the last of seven Govs pitchers to take the mound and supplied two scoreless innings.

Bashlor led Lipscomb with a 2-for-3, four RBI effort that included three runs scored. Designated hitter Chaz Bertolani was 1-for-2 with two walks and three RBI.

Lipscomb starter Caleb Williams (1-0) picked up the win after opening with two scoreless innings while working around three walks.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues the road trip with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Eastern Kentucky, beginning Friday.

Sections

Topics