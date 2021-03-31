Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 31st, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 31st, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Sumo is a handsome medium size male pit bull terrier with beautiful butterscotch eyes. He is a very happy boy who is eagerly awaiting his forever home.

Darwin is a 1-year-old Maine coon mix with a beautiful soft coat and stunning amber eyes. He is litter box trained and his vaccinations are current. This handsome boy would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Stella is a 2-1/2-year-old, 65-pound spayed female Labrador retriever mix. She is a smart girl who knows several commands. She gets along with other dogs, but does not like cats, and needs a home with older children. Stella has always lived outside, and she sleeps in a kennel in the garage. She had 5 acres to roam, but while she loves to run outside, she equally loves to sit at your feet and be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

BoBo is a beautiful 12-year-old ginger and white male. He is a loving mellow cat who came to our rescue because a new member of his family had severe allergies. Two other cats in the family have found homes, so he is used to feline friends. BoBo is alert, intelligent, and sweet-natured. He is vetted, neutered, and litter trained. BoBo is ready to sit on the sofa with his new person.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Dixie is a very sweet, loving adult female brindle mixed breed, approximately 7-8 years old. She is fully vetted and spayed. Sadly, her owner passed away. Dixie is house trained and gets along well with other dogs. She prefers her own kennel or enclosed area. Dixie’s new home will need to get her some moderate exercise to get her weight down.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is a handsome 8-month-old male Labrador retriever mix with beautiful eyes. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. Bagsby is a very sweet and energetic boy who would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Mario is a medium-size male Labrador retriever mix puppy approximately 4-months-old. Mario is doing great with crate training and is almost house trained. He is neutered, microchipped, and current on all vaccinations. Mario has been with kids and other dogs and does fine. He has even been exposed to cats, chickens, and ducks.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Mia is a 1-year-old, 30-pound female Labrador retriever/husky mix. She is vetted, spayed, and will be microchipped. Mia is a sweet girl who gets along with other dogs. She is house and crate trained. Mia could do well as your next hiking buddy, especially with her Lab/husky bloodlines!

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Timber is a 6-year-old neutered male mixed breed. He is very sweet, loving and obedient. He adores people and loves getting love and treats from his people. Timber knows all basic commands. He is a retired service dog looking for his forever family.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Sections

Topics